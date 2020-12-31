Hailey Bieber went on a plant-based diet during lockdown

Hailey Bieber tried a plant-based diet for eight weeks in lockdown. The 24-year-old model decided quarantine would be a good time to make a change to her diet and whilst she gave the plant-based option a go for eight weeks, it wasn't for her. Speaking about her diet, she said: "I tried a plant-based diet for two months during quarantine. “I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me. I don't eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. “I just don't eat a lot of it. I've picked up more fish, greens, and lentils."

And Hailey admits she found it really tough going from a very busy lifestyle to then suddenly be at a "complete standstill" and so turned to exercise to keep her going.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "It was very jarring to go from a busy lifestyle where I'm constantly moving to complete standstill, so I gave myself a quarantine workout routine.

“I used to be a dancer, so I love Pilates because it really elongates and strengthens my muscles ... I also recently started to box for some cardio.

“I found that remembering the combinations and learning how to move your body in boxing has been good for mental health."

Meanwhile, Hailey previously confessed she thought she would struggle with anxiety in lockdown but she actually found she is happier than she's felt "in months".

She said: "I thought I was going to have a lot of anxiety through this process and there has been some.

“But it's also really shown me that the simplicity in life and kind of dialling everything back has made me so happy.

“I've been happier than I felt in months just from being able to be low-key and hang, and not have things on a schedule. I feel really reconnected with myself."