Healthy meal idea for your Easter Sunday

Easter is one of the most celebrated holidays in the Christian calendar. Whether you’re cooking for one and virtually celebrating with the family, enjoying a meal with your roommate or significant other, or choosing to serve a formal dinner or a cozy brunch, these healthy Easter ideas are designed to please everyone in your family this Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by McCormick Spice (@mccormickspice) Serve eggs at your appetizer: These Smoky Deviled Eggs make the perfect easy appetizer for your Sunday brunch. Eggs have been a part of our diet for millennia. Loaded with nutrients - some of them hard to come by from other food sources - eggs are often said to be the original superfood because of their many health benefits. Eat veggies but make them fun

If you want your kids or family to eat more vegetables, then making a fun image of the bunny will definitely be a winner. Pick vegetables that can be enjoyed raw and work well prepared. Eating raw vegetables gives you the most enzymes, vitamins and minerals needed for good health

Instant Pot or grill your protein

Using your oven to expertly grill or instant pot a seasoned protein alongside a medley of vegetables is one of the easiest ways to get a healthy Easter meal on the table.

Leg of lamb is an Easter and Passover classic, and preparing it in an Instant Pot or other pressure cooker yields fast, succulent results. This recipe, courtesy of McCormick, is perfect for a holiday feast. It’s also easy enough to pull into your Sunday night supper rotation the rest of the year.

Recipe:

INGREDIENTS

1 Tbsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp dried rosemary, crushed

2 tsp sea salt

1 tsp dried thyme

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 (4-lb) semi-boneless leg of lamb

1 cup chicken stock (such as Kitchen Basics)

½ cup dry white wine

2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks

1 medium yellow onion, cut into wedges

¼ cup water

2 Tbsp cornstarch or potato starch

DIRECTIONS

Combine the first 5 ingredients; set aside.

Heat oil on sauté setting of an electric pressure cooker until shimmering. Pat lamb dry with paper towels. Sprinkle half the seasoning mixture evenly over lamb. Add lamb to pressure cooker. Cook 8-10 minutes, turning to brown on all sides. Add stock, wine and remaining seasoning mixture to the pressure cooker. Arrange carrots and onion around the lamb. Close lid; set to cook 25 minutes on high pressure.

Allow pressure to release naturally with the vent closed for 15 minutes. Open vent to release remaining pressure. Open pressure cooker. Transfer lamb and vegetables to a serving platter; tent with foil to keep warm.

Set the pressure cooker to sauté. Cook, uncovered, 5-10 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half. Combine water and cornstarch or potato starch in a small bowl. Whisk into liquid in the cooker. Cook, stirring occasionally, 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Serve lamb and vegetables with gravy.

Serves 12.