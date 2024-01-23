Independent Online
Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Healthy snack alternatives for when you’re craving something sweet

Berries and dark chocolate are a good alternative. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios

Published 3h ago

What’s your favourite sweet treat?

Is it a slab of decadent chocolate or a bag of gummies?

Regardless of what it is, we all know that over-indulging in sugary snacks is detrimental to our health.

Fortunately, there are plenty of healthier alternatives available that can satisfy your sweet tooth without feeling guilty.

Here are some delicious and nutritious sweet snack options.

Fresh fruit

Nature's candy comes in the form of fresh fruit which is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

Choose fruits such as berries, apples, oranges and grapes that offer natural sweetness and are low in calories.

Fruits like berries are a healthier option. Picture: Pexels/Suzy-Hazelwood

Not only will you fulfil your sweet cravings, but you’ll also benefit from these fruits’ antioxidant properties and immune-boosting effects.

Dark chocolate

If you're a chocoholic, then this is for you.

Dark chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa contains less sugar and more antioxidants compared to your usual milk chocolate.

Look for options that are at least 70% cocoa content and enjoy a small piece or two when the cravings strike.

Dark chocolate is healthier than sweet chocolate. Picture: Pexels/Pixabay

Not only will it satisfy your sweet tooth, but it may also provide benefits like improved heart health and mood enhancement.

Greek yoghurt with honey

Greek yoghurt is an excellent source of protein and calcium, and when paired with a drizzle of honey, it becomes a yummy sweet treat.

Opt for plain or unsweetened Greek yoghurt to avoid added sugars and customise the sweetness by adding a small amount of honey.

You can also top it off with some fresh fruits for an extra burst of flavour.

You can add fruit to your yoghurt. Picture: Pexels/Jenna Hamra

Rice cakes with nut butter and banana

When you're in the mood for something crunchy and sweet, rice cakes topped with nut butter and sliced banana can be a perfect choice.

Try rice cakes topped with nut butter and sliced banana for something crunchy. Picture: Freepik

Opt for whole grain rice cakes to ensure you're getting the benefits of fibre and choose a natural nut butter without added sugars. The natural sweetness of the banana makes this snack a winner.

Homemade energy balls

For those who enjoy a bit of DIY in the kitchen, making homemade energy balls can be a fun and healthy way to curb sweet cravings.

These bite-sized snacks are typically made with a base of nuts, dates, and other wholesome ingredients.

You can add flavours like cinnamon, vanilla extract, or cocoa powder to enhance the sweetness.

You can make your own energy balls. Picture: Pexels Milan

Energy balls are easy to prepare in advance and can be stored in the refrigerator for a quick and satisfying snack.

IOL Lifestyle

