Here are some of the lesser-known benefits of eating eggplant

Do you know eggplant is good for your heart health? Are you aware eggplants also help to lose weight? If not, you will learn more surprising health benefits of eggplant in this article.

Story continues below Advertisement

The purple superstar, also known as aubergine, is originally native to India but has found its way into multiple cuisines. While actually being a fruit, the eggplant is more often considered to be a vegetable. There are many ways you can enjoy eggplants in your meals, and experience several health benefits when consuming them regularly. Eggplant is a versatile vegetable that is simple to integrate into your diet. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Bone health

Eggplant’s shiny purple look is not just pretty to look at, the phenolic compounds that are responsible for the pretty colour do a lot more than just adding colour. The plant compound is known to be good for bone health and eating eggplants can help with diseases like osteoporosis. Eggplants are also rich in iron and calcium, so eating eggplants can be good for your bones. High in antioxidants

Story continues below Advertisement

Antioxidants help protect the body from damage caused by harmful free radicals. Many studies have shown that antioxidants can also help prevent many types of chronic diseases, such as cancer and heart disease. Eggplants are rich in an antioxidant called nasunin, shown to be effective at protecting our cells from damage caused by free radicals. Picture: Pexels/Polina Kovaleva Good for eye health

Story continues below Advertisement

It has also been observed in some studies that eggplant is beneficial for eye health. The antioxidants present help prevent oxidative damage that is also interlinked to poor vision. Eggplant is a rich source of vitamins A and C, known to help prevent vision damage and improve eyesight. Easy to add to your diet Eggplant is versatile, simple to integrate into your diet. It is delicious when baked, roasted, grilled, or sautéed with a sprinkle of olive oil and a little salt and pepper. It can also be used as a low-calorie substitute for a variety of high-calorie foods.

Story continues below Advertisement