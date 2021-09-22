Here’s how Siv Ngesi’s ’crazy diet’ helped him lose 11kg

Actor and Tv personality Siv Ngesi has been on a hectic diet, and he has lost 11kg and looks amazing. In an Instagram post, the star shared how he did and what diet he followed. He started with appreciating himself: “I am always inspired and motivated by people who set goals, and through passion, and determination to reach them. I also love to celebrate with them when they see the rewards of their commitment and sacrifice. So today, I want to shout out and celebrate me, Siv Ngesi, for working my ass and every other muscle in my body off to achieve something very special.“

“11 weeks ago, I started the hardest and most testing physical and mental challenge yet. I set out to totally transform my body through a rigorous programme of diet and training for Fitness SA. I can share with you that after a journey like no other. I placed 1st in Men's Fitness Model, and 2nd in Mr Fitness (pole and body), and am even prouder than my Mom.” “Many of you have seen the results, and thank you for your kind words. I want to share with you some of the crazy statistics from the journey. It's done, I don't recommend it.” He continued to share what his diet included:

“Over a period of 11 weeks, I collectively spent six full 24 hour days, or 154 hours or 9240 minutes gyming/cardio.” said Siv. 2 541 egg whites

55.44kgs of hake

18. 48 kilograms of chicken breasts

Supplement/vitamin

Not a single refined carb nor grain of sugar in 77 days.

And 46 litres of blood sweat and tears. “Trust me, it was one of the most difficult things I've ever done. But with my people on my side, through sheer force of will, and belief in myself, I reached my goal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) Whatever you want is in your reach. Make the decision today, and take control of your life and your dreams, whatever they may be. Discipline equals freedom,” he added.