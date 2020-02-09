Depression is now a major lifestyle-related diseases of modern times.
Though there are several ways to counter depression such as counselling, medication but among all the procedures to protect your mental health, eating the proper foods is most important.
One should ideally look at eating fresh to get the maximum benefits when it comes to counter depression. Dt Shikha Mahajan, Holistic Nutritionist and Founder of Diet Podium points out some foods that might help fight depression.
Walnuts
When consumed in moderation, most nuts are great sources of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats as well as protein. But walnuts have the edge when it comes to curing the symptoms of depression because they are one of the finest plant-based sources of Omega-3 fatty acids as well. These Omega-3 in walnuts helps to maintain overall brain health.