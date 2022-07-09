How dark chocolate can minimise the impact on glucose control

Are you the kind of person who feasts on chocolate when celebrating something? Or do you reserve this comforting superfood for days when you need something to lighten your mood? Either way, if you're a chocoholic, it's time to celebrate without the guilt.

Story continues below Advertisement

Consuming limited amounts of dark chocolate could help improve blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity, two important factors in the onset of diabetes, according to research. "Recent dietary recommendations from experts in nutrition and diabetes suggest indulging in this delicious snack due to its potential health advantages. But before you start adding chocolate to your meals, here's what you need to know," says Dr Irfan Shaikh, the head of medical and scientific affairs at Abbott's Nutrition business. The Link Between Dark Chocolate and Diabetes

Dark chocolate contains polyphenols, naturally occurring compounds that have antioxidant properties, which protect the body from damage by harmful molecules. Dark chocolate contains polyphenols that could enhance insulin sensitivity, or how effectively insulin functions in the body. In turn, this might support blood sugar management. The increased insulin sensitivity has the potential to delay or perhaps prevent the onset of diabetes.

Story continues below Advertisement

How to pick the right dark chocolate * Pick the polyphenol-rich dark chocolate as not all chocolate is created equal. It's the polyphenol-rich dark chocolate that contains antioxidants, and the higher percentage of cocoa that yields health advantages. * Read the nutrition facts to ensure you're getting the most from the chocolate.

Story continues below Advertisement

* Choose dark chocolate that has at least as much fibre as it does sugar. * Check if the dark chocolate has been processed with alkali (the process makes cocoa less bitter but eliminates its health properties). * Opt for a non-processed one.

Story continues below Advertisement