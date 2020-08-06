How grapefruit can aid your weight-loss journey

Eating half a grapefruit before meals may aid you in your weight loss journey. It’s said that this fruit has properties linked to weight loss, especially its fibre content, which helps promote fullness and can reduce calorie intake. It also contains few calories but lots of water, which is another characteristic known to help with weight loss. According to the Health Benefits of Fruits and Vegetable study published on the US National Library of Medicine, a diet high in fibre-rich fruits is beneficial for inducing feelings of fullness. This is because fibre slows the rate at which your stomach empties, increasing digestion time. Grapefruit contains 2 grams of fibre in half of a medium-sized fruit. Thus, consuming adequate amounts of fibre may automatically help you eat fewer calories throughout the day by keeping your appetite at bay.

According to NutritionData, here are some of the major nutrients found in half of a medium-sized grapefruit:

Calories: 52

Carbs: 13 grams

Protein: 1 gram

Fiber: 2 grams

Vitamin C: 64% of the RDI

Vitamin A: 28% of the RDI

Potassium: 5% of the RDI

Thiamine: 4% of the RDI

Folate: 4% of the RDI

Magnesium: 3% of the RDI

Eating grapefruit regularly may be beneficial for your overall health as it may be best for your immune system.

It's prized for its high content of vitamin C, which has antioxidant properties known to protect your cells from harmful bacteria and viruses.

Grapefruit Banana Smoothie

This Grapefruit Banana Smoothie is a great way to boost your morning. Get a healthy dose of vitamin C in a filling breakfast you can take on the go.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Servings 1: smoothie

Author Donella Crigger

Ingredients

1/2 pink grapefruit peeled, de-seeded and segmented

1 medium banana frozen and sliced

3 Tbsp. vanilla Greek yoghurt

Instructions

Add ingredients to the blender and blend for 30-60 seconds, until desired consistency. If your banana is not frozen, add ice for a thicker smoothie.