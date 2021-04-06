How raw carrots could raise your blood sugar levels

BLOOD sugar, or glucose, is the amount of sugar in your blood. It comes from the food you eat. Your body needs it for energy, but too much can cause problems. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead to type 2 diabetes or worsen your disease.

Speaking on Quora, Endhistha Lafreshin explains that carrots can be a safe choice if you have diabetes and are watching your blood sugar levels. They’re also non-starchy vegetables. So you can even enjoy small amounts of carrots if you’re following the ketogenic, or keto, diet.

Glycemic Index

This measures by how much some foods raise your blood sugar levels. It runs on a scale of 1 to 100. A score of 100 means the food has the same effect on your body as eating a type of sugar called glucose.

The lower the glycemic index (GI), the slower your blood sugar rises. Raw carrots have a GI of 16. The GI for boiled carrots ranges from 32 to 49, which puts carrots in the low glycemic food group: