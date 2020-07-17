How to accelerate weight loss naturally

Longer nights, shorter days, colder weather and decreased exercise can all contribute to winter weight gain. Add the temptation of rich comfort food, and it’s easy to see why so many of us battle to keep to our health goals during winter. However, there are ways you can avoid adding calories and help your body lose unwanted weight naturally. Sarah Manson, a health enthusiast and a fitness lover shares tips on what you can do to lose your weight naturally. Drink more green tea Green tea not only fights cancer but also speeds up metabolism. Studies have shown that people who drank green tea 3 times a day or 3 times of green tea extract had a four percent faster metabolism rate than those who did not drink green tea. In other words, you can burn calories a day with drinking green tea. This is because green tea contains catechin, catechin can increase the level of norepinephrine in the body, and norepinephrine can speed up metabolism.

Adhere to strength exercises

One of the most important ways to burn fat quickly is strength training. The calories burned by the muscles burned by 1 kg of muscle are equivalent to 9 times the amount of fat burned. Strength exercises can effectively increase the metabolic rate of the human body at rest, that is, even if you sit still, you can burn more fat.

Moreover, when you complete the strength exercise, the body will usher in a peak of metabolism: the inner cycle runs at high speed and will last for two hours. If you don't have time to do strength exercises, do squats, high leg lifts, leapfrogs, push-ups, pull-ups, or step on a mountaineering machine. These sports don't take much time, each of them goes to 10 groups, you will definitely feel that the time invested is worth it.

Eat more bananas

Bananas are rich in potassium, which can speed up metabolism by regulating the balance of water in the body. If your body is short of water, your metabolic rate will drop and your fat burning will decrease. Make sure to take 2000mg of potassium per day, which contains 450mg in one banana, 370mg in one cup of milk, and 250mg in one orange.

Use cereals instead of starch

You can't have any exquisite staple food yet? However, you should think about it: fine carbohydrates, such as bread, potatoes, and rice, can stimulate insulin secretion, thereby reducing the body's metabolism.

You should control the amount of starch in your diet and turn your attention to fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. When buying wholemeal bread, it's best to first look at: Is the list of nutrients labeled whole wheat, oatmeal or wheat?