How to create healthy eating habits for kids

What children eat and drink during their early years can affect their health for many years to come. General eating habits are formed in the first few years of life, so it is important to encourage your children to eat nutritious food.

There are a few simple steps families can take together to create supportive positive habit-building when it comes to food with their young ones. Below Dr Sivuyile Madikana who is a Herbalife nutrition advisory board member for Southern Africa shares some of the things you can do as a parent so you can build nutritional habits for your child. What children eat and drink during their early years can affect their health for many years to come. Picture: Pexels/Anastasia Shuraeva Eating together as a family Planning meals together and sitting down as a family creates a routine for children, it allows for predictability which kids thrive on. With parents present at the dinner table – children are less likely to graze over foods, overeat or consume unhealthy snacks. With the right guidance, they are more likely to eat fruits (apples, bananas, oranges), vegetables (leafy green vegetables like spinach and cabbage, as well as carrots, and green beans), and grains (whole wheat, brown rice, quinoa).

Shopping and preparing meals together Kids are more likely to eat food they have prepared as this gives them a sense of accomplishment and contribution. Shopping with your child for food and preparing it together allows you as a parent to get a better understanding of your child’s food preferences whilst also giving an opportunity to educate about nutrition overall. What children eat and drink during their early years can affect their health for many years to come. Picture: Pexels/Vanessa Loring Eating slowly

The sense of hunger and fullness can be better detected when meals are consumed slowly. Rushed eating in kids can mislead them into thinking they are still hungry even after they have had enough food to eat. Parents should encourage measured slow eating and waiting at least 15 min before getting a second helping of food. The second plate should be loaded with more veggies to support better nutrition. Water From a young age, we need to teach kids that water is the right choice of fluid and it is completely sugar-free. Water helps prevent dehydration and is largely more easily available and accessible. Limiting the amount of juice and other sugary fluids is vital. These fluids are high in calories and over time, drinking sugary drinks can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other problems.