How to dine out gluten-free: essential tips for safe eating

How to eat gluten-free in restaurants is a learned skill. A restaurant can be a scary place for a celiac or gluten-intolerant person. When you know you are going to have an uncomfortable “digestive episode” if you ingest a crumb of gluten, the reaction to that crumb can cause damage in your gut and it takes months to heal so you have to be careful!

Understanding how to successfully navigate restaurant menus can enhance your dining experience, making it enjoyable rather than intimidating. Here is a comprehensive guide to help you dine with confidence. Buckwheat pancakes on the plate. Picture: Pexels/Fedigioia Do your research Before stepping into a restaurant, it is wise to conduct a little reconnaissance. Many establishments offer menus online, allowing you to scour for gluten-free options ahead of time.

Look for places that clearly highlight gluten-free choices or those with dedicated gluten-free menus. Websites can also be instrumental in locating suitable dining spots. Call ahead Call the restaurant the day before or earlier the same day. Speak to the chef to discuss your meal options.

This will increase the quality and safety of your dining experience. But know that so much of eating out safely is based on judgement, so if you get the feeling that they have no idea what gluten is or are not happy to cater to you, be sure to take that as a sign that you probably should not eat there. Communicate your needs

Once you have arrived at the restaurant, do not hesitate to inform your server that you are gluten-free. It's essential to communicate clearly and ask questions about the menu items. A knowledgeable server will understand the importance of preventing cross-contamination and can direct you to safe choices. Pesto salsa with crackers on mortar. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Be mindful of hidden gluten

Many dishes can contain gluten in unexpected forms, such as sauces, marinades and even certain types of dressings. It’s crucial to ask about the ingredients and preparation methods of any dish you’re considering. For instance, soy sauce is commonly used in many Asian cuisines and typically contains gluten; opt for gluten-free alternatives whenever possible. Don’t be afraid to send things back

I know it is frustrating, and no one wants to be that person, but you can’t be afraid to send things back if your order doesn’t come out right. I would rather send it back than get sick. Just be super polite and let them know what isn’t correct, and they will take it back and fix it. Choose wisely

Focus on simple, unprocessed foods when dining out. Grilled meats, fresh vegetables, and salads made without croutons or gluten-containing dressings are generally safer choices. Be cautious with fried foods as they can sometimes be cooked in the same oil as gluten-containing items. Noodle and chicken bowl. Picture: Pexels/Lorencastillo Bring snacks

If you are with a group and aren’t able to leave to go somewhere else if they can’t make something safe for you, then have snacks on hand so you don’t go hungry. Build relationships Frequenting the same restaurants can be beneficial. Building a rapport with kitchen staff and servers who understand your dietary restrictions can ease the dining process.

Regular visits can help ensure that your needs are met consistently and staff may even alert you to new gluten-free options as they arise. Leave room for dessert Don’t forget about sweet treats! More restaurants are now offering gluten-free desserts to cater to those with dietary restrictions.

Consider asking about gluten-free desserts, or check if the establishment can accommodate your sweet tooth with modified options. For those who can’t find a gluten-free dessert option, consider bringing your own but always check with the restaurant beforehand. Give credit when they do a great job