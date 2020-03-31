LifestyleHealthDiet
Akhona Lali, commonly known as Acalaca. Picture: Instagram
How veganism can help with acne

By Viwe Ndongeni-Ntlebi

If you've ever had an acne problem, you know just how much it can affect your self esteem.
Akhona Lali, commonly known as Acalaca, a certified vegan nutrition health coach and entrepreneur, said she battled with acne for many before she turned vegan.

"I used to have acne for almost eight years - my self esteem was on - 0. I was bullied and made fun of a lot."

"I tried so many products but my skin just kept getting worse and worse. I t ried oratane treatment and the side effects were terrible. I decided to research what the ingredients in the products were etc," said Lali.

Adding, "I found that most of the chemicals that i couldn’t even pronounce were bad for general health and well-being. The reality of being exposed to over 100 chemicals before I’ve even had breakfast just freaked me out. "

Veganism has sparked a lot of buzz in the recent years. Research has claimed that there are major health benefits to a plant-based diet, one of those being that going vegan can improve your skin.

Lali said her best solution was a vegan approach.

"I took a holistic approach with my skin, hair, wellness and health, I changed my lifestyle to being vegan, I also started formulating my own natural skincare products, and my skin improved drastically."

"I drink plenty of water and get enough sleep. I take really good care of myself.  I follow acalaca vegan paradise plant-based lifestyle, I don’t drink alcohol, I take care of my skin using my own""

