Inexpensive ingredients to add to your diet to help fight colds and flu

During the chilly months, our immunity levels tend to take a dip, which further increases the chances of catching a cold or flu.

If you are suffering from a cold and cough, then it's time for you to try to add some of these ingredients to your diet. Researchers say these can work wonders to subside the symptoms.

Probiotics

Probiotics are “friendly” bacteria and yeast that are found in your body, some foods, and supplements. They can help keep your gut and immune system healthy, and research of probiotics for preventing acute upper respiratory tract infections indicates that they could reduce your chance of getting sick with such an infection.

Bone broth

A bowl of chicken soup, or homemade bone broth can be effective in helping to fight colds and flus. Bone broth contains anti-inflammatory amino acids and is packed full of immune supporting vitamins and minerals that are extra easy for your body to digest

Garlic

Adding a garlic supplement to your diet might reduce the severity of cold symptoms. Studies have shown that garlic reduces the risk of becoming sick in the first place, as well as how long you stay sick.

Regularly eating garlic can help support your immune system and reduce the severity of colds and the flu.

Honey

Research suggests that honey is an effective cough suppressant. Drinking honey in tea with lemon can also ease sore throat pain.

Healthline notes that you should never give honey to a child younger than 1 year old, as it often contains botulinum spores. While they’re usually harmless to older children and adults, infants’ immune systems aren’t able to fight them.

Propolis

Did you know that bees produce more than just honey? Yep, they make propolis too. According to Healthy Woven, propolis is the substance bees use to seal in their hives so it’s super anti-viral and anti-bacterial. It’s great at fighting the common cold or sore throats.