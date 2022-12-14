Is your 9-to-5 job making you tired? It’s time to fuel your fatigue with these 3 foods

Do you feel drained? Have you lost all motivation and creativity? If your answer is “yes” to these questions, then the chances are that you are struggling with fatigue. One thing that not many people are familiar with, is the natural treatment of fatigue. It can be treated with the use of healthy food. Some foods fight fatigue, and then there are those that cause it. Here are three foods that can fuel your fatigue in an efficient way.

Dehydration is one of the main reasons for fatigue. Picture: Pexels Water or juice Dehydration is one of the main reasons for fatigue. Drink a glass of cool water. Add some lime, sugar, and salt to make up for the lost salts to boost you further. Or get a glass of juice of citrus fruit like orange or sweet lime. Vitamin C, vitamin A, and B1 will help you go on for a while. Breakfast with some form of oats can make for a healthy start to your day. Picture: Pexels/Foodie Factor Oats

Breakfast with some form of oats can make for a healthy start to your day. They are filled with the goodness of fibres and also provide considerable amounts of protein. Have them with low-fat milk or almond milk and skip the sugar part. You can add some fruits to your oatmeal and your pack of energy is ready to be consumed. Oats keep you full for longer and provide a steady dose of energy. Researchers believe that green tea might be one of the healthiest beverages to drink. Picture: Pexels/Wallace Chuck Green tea Researchers believe that green tea has so many health benefits, it is considered one of the healthiest beverages to drink. According to researchers, green tea improves blood flow and lowers cholesterol. It has may assist with preventing heart-related issues, such as high blood pressure and congestive heart failure. Researchers also believe that what’s good for the heart is also good for the brain and that people who consumed green tea showed increased levels of activity within the working memory area of their brains.

