It’s not just for birds: 5 types of seeds to include in your daily diet

Seeds are a very important part of our diet and they are a great source of fibre. Despite being small they are big on nutrition. Seeds are known to be a powerhouse of nutrients and can be consumed daily for a myriad list of health benefits. When consumed as part of a healthy diet, seeds can help reduce blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure. Here are some of the seeds to include in your diet. Flaxseeds Speaking on Quora, Mahum Noor says flaxseeds are a big source of fibre and omega 3 fat. Flaxseeds are filled with a variety polyphenols, especially lignan, an antioxidant.

Scientists from the University of Copenhagen report that flaxseeds suppress appetite and support weight loss. One teaspoon contains as much fibre as half a cup of boiled oat bran. Flaxseeds help maintain your blood pressure and also reduce cholesterol and the risk of breast cancer.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are also rich in fibre, antioxidants, minerals, and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. They have been linked to improvement in risk factors for heart disease and diabetes, as well as benefits for digestion and gut health. Chia seeds are easy to incorporate into a healthy diet.

Hemp Seeds

Hemp seeds contain more than 30% fat. They are exceptionally rich in two essential fatty acids, linoleic acid (omega-6) and alpha-linolenic acid (omega-3).

They also contain gamma-linolenic acid, which has been linked to several health benefits.

Hemp seeds are a great protein source, as more than 25% of their total calories are from high-quality protein. Hemp seeds can be consumed raw, cooked or roasted. Hemp seed oil is also very healthy and has been used as a food and medicine in China for at least 3 000 years.

Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds contain fibre, magnesium, manganese, copper, omega-6 fats, protein, and monounsaturated fat.

According to a 2014 study on Type 1 diabetes, cardiovascular complications and sesame, sesame seeds have many potential health benefits and have been used in folk medicine for thousands of years. They may protect against heart disease, diabetes and arthritis. However, you might need to eat significant amounts — a small handful a day — to gain the health benefits.

Sunflower Seeds

The seeds are an excellent source of vitamin E which helps neutralise free radicals in the body. Sunflower seeds are full of magnesium. They reduce inflammation and cholesterol levels. Sunflower seed kernels are a great source of the B vitamin folate, which is particularly important for pregnant women and folks with heart disease.