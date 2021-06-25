Jennifer Aniston 'giving herself a break' with her diet

Jennifer Aniston has "started to give herself a break" when it comes to her diet and regularly enjoys pasta and bread. The 'Friends' star has been allowing herself to enjoy anything she wants in moderation and she refuses to give up carbs like pasta and bread, and her body has loved her for it.

She said: "I started to give myself a break, allowing yourself to have pasta, a sandwich. "Everyone's very afraid of the bread basket, and I'm no longer afraid. As long as it's all done in moderation. There's something my body appreciates about [having carbs], like, 'Oh, thank you! Why are you depriving me of things I love?'" The 52-year-old actress does intermittent fasting from time to time and also takes collagen.

Speaking about the changes she has made, she added: "I kind of naturally do intermittent fasting, just because I'm not a breakfast person. I just like a cup of coffee and my collagen." Jennifer injured her back in October and she wanted to "up her health game" as a result.

She said: "I was hitting a stage in my life where I wanted to up the health game. Back in October my back went out; I'd done a really hard workout, and then one day I tried to get up and couldn't. I literally fell to the floor and ended up having to go get an MRI. Sure enough, I had a 9-mm bulging disc, which is really intense. So my whole workout had to change." After her back injury, Jennifer couldn't run anymore but she has turned to Pilates to help her mobility. She told People: "When I threw my back out, I was like, 'Maybe it was that lunge twist squat move.'