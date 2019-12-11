Eating low-carb and high-fat diet can help you fight against Alzheimer's disease, by protect neurons from death during the progression of Alzheimer's disease, according to new research in mice.
"Ketogenic" is a term for a low-carb diet (like the Atkins diet). The idea is for you to get more calories from protein and fat and less from carbohydrates. You cut back most on the carbs that are easy to digest, like sugar, soda, pastries and white bread.
Early in the development of Alzheimer's disease, the brain becomes over excited, potentially through the loss of inhibitory, or GABAergic, interneurons that keep other neurons from signaling too much.