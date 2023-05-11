L-glutamine and weight loss: What you need to know before trying this TikTok trend

TikTok has become a global phenomenon and a hub for sharing trendy videos on various topics. Weight loss is among the most popular categories on the platform, with creators sharing their success stories, weight-loss tips, and diet hacks with their followers.

As summer approaches in the northern hemisphere, many people are feeling the pressure to get their bodies in shape for the season. This has contributed to a recent trend on TikTok labelled “#lglutamine” which has inspired many people to take glutamine supplements in the hope of achieving a toned and fit physique. @nyethebrat #lglutaminepowder #amazonfinds #tiktokmademebuyit #nyethebrat ♬ original sound - naie 💗 #stitch with @_thereal.michelle who’s gonna do this with me because honestly im tired of saying and not doing, im ready to get this body together! imma start taking this a week early (imma still record my results) but we starting the official challenge 4/1/23!! #lglutamine

However, this trend has raised concerns among health experts, who warn that consuming excess glutamine can have negative effects. That being said, TikTok users are having fun incorporating L-glutamine into their diet and sharing their experiences. From incorporating it into smoothies to taking it as a pre-workout boost, people are getting creative in how they use the supplement for weight loss.

@miss_morebodi #lglutamine #mokhabamustfall #mokhaba #fyp #viral #glutaminepowder ♬ original sound - Miss More What is L-glutamine and why is it trending? L-glutamine is an amino acid that is naturally produced by the human body. It is also found in high concentrations in protein-rich foods such as meat, fish, and dairy products. It is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in many bodily processes, including protein synthesis, immune system function, and intestinal health. L-glutamine has long been used as a supplement by athletes and bodybuilders to aid in muscle recovery and growth. It has also gained popularity among those seeking to manage their weight and improve their digestive health.

There is evidence to support the use of L-glutamine for various health benefits, including: Muscle Recovery: Studies have shown that L-glutamine may help reduce muscle soreness and speed up recovery after intense workouts. It has also been shown to increase muscle mass and strength. Gut Health: L-glutamine is essential for maintaining the health of the intestinal lining. It helps to prevent leaky gut syndrome, reduce inflammation and promote healthy digestion.

Weight Management: L-glutamine has been shown to help reduce sugar cravings and improve insulin sensitivity, which may aid in weight loss. Immune System Function: L-glutamine plays a crucial role in immune system function, helping to fight off infections and support overall immune health. Health experts are worried about the potential negative effects of the #lglutamine trend. In an interview with Insider, registered dietitian Chelsea Amengual expressed concern about the risks associated with consuming excessive amounts of glutamine.

She noted that although glutamine was an important amino acid, taking too much could lead to digestive problems, liver issues, and even seizures. The National Institute of Health pointed out that excessive glutamine intake could lead to high levels of ammonia in the body, which could be toxic and cause a range of symptoms, including vomiting, headaches, and diarrhoea. Despite the potential risks, many TikTok users are still jumping on the “Hot Girl Summer” glutamine trend. Several influencers and fitness enthusiasts have shared videos of their glutamine consumption routines and claimed that it has helped them achieve their desired physique.

However, it's important to remember that what works for one person may not work for another. In addition, it's vital to practise moderation and talk to a healthcare professional before incorporating supplements into your diet. The trend has amassed a significant following on TikTok – the hashtag #lglutamine has over 47 million views. According to registered dietitian and nutritionist Whitney English, there is limited research on the benefits of L-glutamine for weight loss.