Adopting a healthy lifestyle can help you manage your diabetes. It may also improve your critical health numbers, including weight, blood sugar, blood pressure, and blood cholesterol.

Speaking of diabetes, A new study has found that women with type 2 diabetes (T2D) may live five years less than average; and being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at a younger age may reduce life expectancy by more than eight years. The research presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting in Stockholm examined data from over 12 000 English patients with T2D over a ten year period and found that the risk of early death was 84 percent higher in people with diabetes. Adopting a healthy lifestyle can help you manage your diabetes. Picture: Pexels/Element Digital We had a chat with health and wellness expert Vanessa Ascencao who noted that South Africa has one of the highest rates of diabetes in sub-Saharan Africa.

Ascencao said an estimated 4.6 million South Africans have diabetes, half of whom are undiagnosed and at least 95% of diabetes is caused by being overweight or obese, an issue that affects half of all South African adults. “Diabetes can be managed by following a holistic approach to health. Optimise your health by maintaining healthy blood sugar levels and a healthy weight whether you have diabetes or not. “At least 80 percent of people with prediabetes are unaware that they have it, so make sure to follow a healthy diet rich in nutrients and foods as close to nature as possible,” she said.

Asked about some lifestyle changes one can make to help control diabetes, she noted the below. Increase intake of fruit such as oranges, melons, blueberries, bananas, and grapes.

Vegetables, especially non-starchy and dark green leafy vegetables like broccoli, kale, spinach, carrots, peppers, and tomatoes.

Healthy fats such as nuts, pumpkin and flax seeds, avocadoes, olive oil, and fatty fish such as salmon.

And eat lean protein and fibre-rich foods such as brown rice, legumes, lentils, and beans.

Plan healthy meals ahead, have a regular meal routine, avoid highly processed and sugary foods and avoid stimulants like smoking, caffeine, and alcohol.

Try high-quality supplements like nutrient-dense, 100% nature-based Marcus Rohrer Spirulina shown to have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies show that spirulina may help balance blood sugar levels and blood pressure in patients with type 2 diabetes and may reduce blood lipids and triglyceride levels which protects against heart disease and metabolic syndrome. In addition, exercise regularly, manage stress, practice mindfulness, and work towards a healthy sleep routine of at least eight hours of restorative sleep a night.

