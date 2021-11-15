Manage your appetite with these foods

Enjoying food is one of life’s pleasures, but if you have a goal of eating healthier, losing weight, or simply making it through an afternoon of meetings without a growling stomach, you may want to consider foods and beverages that help control your appetite. There are plenty of options to help keep you satiated. You might already have some of them in your kitchen, and you can grab the others on your next trip to the store.

Apples No matter what type of apple you eat, apples, in general, are known to help suppress hunger for several reasons. They are filled with soluble fibre and pectin, which helps you feel full. Moreover, apples require lots of chewing time, which helps your body have more time to realise that you are no longer hungry. Avocado

Packed with natural fat, recent research has suggested that avocados can play an important role in regulating your appetite. This is because they are high in a type of unsaturated fat called oleic acid. Health experts reveal that oleic acid, when consumed, activates the pituitary gland in your brain, which controls your two main hunger hormones in leptin and ghrelin. Oats Have a bowl of oats in the morning and you are good to go. Research suggests counting on oatmeal to keep you full longer.

Water If you are craving food and you know that your body has everything it needs, then drink water instead. Water is a zero-calorie drink which makes it the best appetite suppressing agent. Cinnamon

Sometimes called "nature's gastric band", cinnamon has been conclusively proven to reduce your appetite. The reason why this happens is still fairly unclear, but many scientists believe that it helps to stabilise your blood sugar levels, telling your body that it does not need more food to operate normally. Sprinkle some over your breakfast meal to hold off hunger pains until lunchtime. Eggs You should consume protein-enriched foods like eggs. Most people who consume eggs during breakfast do not experience frequent hunger pangs. They also tend to consume fewer calories throughout the day.

Dark chocolate When you are craving something sweet, reach for dark chocolate. Research suggests dark chocolate can help reduce blood pressure and protect the heart and brain. It's also more filling than milk chocolate and may help curb cravings for both sweet and salty foods, according to experts. Coffee