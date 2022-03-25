National Kidney Month: 4 ways to keep your kidneys healthy

March is National Kidney Month. This month raises awareness of kidney health and encourages people to support kidney disease research and take steps to keep their own kidneys safe and healthy. Co-founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians, Omy Naidoo, shares some tips on how to keep your kidneys healthy.

Naidoo says the food choices you make now could affect your risk of kidney disease at a later stage. However, you can reduce the risk of developing chronic kidney disease if you make the right dietary choices. “Chronic kidney disease can affect anyone at any age, although those with chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension are more likely to develop it than others. However, the best way to prevent this chronic illness is to maintain a kidney-friendly eating plan,” he said. Omy Naidoo’s tips to keep your kidneys healthy:

Ensure you consume the right amount and types of protein A balanced diet with a sufficient amount of protein is essential to keep your kidneys healthy. Over time a very high-protein diet may cause kidney damage, thus you may need to adjust your protein intake in order to stay healthy. A usual estimate is double your body weight and that should be the maximum amount of protein to take in. For example a 70kg patient should take a maximum of 140g protein per day. Important to note: a 200g steak contains approximately 50g of protein.

Keep your body hydrated Make sure you drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Your kidneys require this to function properly. Taking a lot of water can help reduce the chances of kidney stones and chronic kidney disease. Hydration is crucial for healthy kidneys Eat less salty food

It is essential to limit your salt intake. If you follow a diet that contains salty food, your body can increase the amount of water it holds on to, which can lead to the elevation of blood pressure. You can damage your kidneys if you consume too much salty food, but eliminating it from your diet can dramatically improve kidney health. Try using herbs, spices, garlic, ginger and other non-salt-containing items to flavour your food. Consume wholegrain carbohydrates

