Natural ways to manage your flu symptoms

With rain showers and colds comes the risk of being exposed to viruses, necessitating measures to manage the six most important seasonal flu symptoms -breathing difficulty, body ache, cough, blocked nose, headache and muscular stiffness early on. Dr Kunal Manek, Ayurveda Consultant, and Panchakarma Physician shares a few tips on how you can build your immunity and respiratory health at home. Practice steam inhalation Steam therapy is one of the widely used home remedies to build better respiratory health by soothing common cough and cold that our body often catches during this seasonal transition. You can make this more effective by adding ayurvedic ingredients like Pudina (Mint) leaves and Ajwain (Caraway seeds) that helps in aiding dry cough and sore throat. You can also add one to two teaspoons of a medicated rub in a bowl of hot water (not boiling), which contains Pudina, Ajwain, Kapoor & Nilgiri for faster relief of cough and cold symptoms.

These rubs are easily available at any chemist shop/at nearby chemist shop and are safe to use for adults and kids aged six years and above. It is advisable that one reads the label before using and if symptoms persist, please consult your doctor.

Eat a balanced diet

A nutrient-rich balanced diet rich is an essential and more so during the flu season as it is an important way to help your body fight symptoms. One need to strengthen immunity through immunity boosting foods and supplements. Boost your body with vitamins, minerals and fiber from fruits, vegetables and grains which support your immune system and make it stronger.

Stay active

A sedentary lifestyle weakens your immune system making it prone to illnesses. Therefore, take out time for some physical exercise to improve your overall health, but also relax your muscles and mind.

Yoga is a great way to give your body the energy. A few asanas or just the Surya Namaskar in the morning will strengthen your core, make your body strong and more importantly, improve your respiratory health

Consume haldi milk, also know as tumeric milk

Haldi or turmeric as we all know is one of the most powerful spices hidden in your kitchen. A staple in Indian cooking, it is also a go-to fix for an array of health issues. For centuries Ayurvedic medicine has been using Curcumin, the active component in turmeric for its antioxidant properties.

This is why consuming a warm glass of turmeric milk is advised. The anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal agents present in turmeric help strengthen our immune system from the inside

IANS



