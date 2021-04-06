No babalaas formed against us shall prosper? Then try these hangover remedies

If you’ve had a phuza long Easter weekend, no doubt that dry mouth and throbbing headache is about to kick in. But, as they say, “the show must go on” and so does life. Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung put it perfectly when he fittingly posted pictures of himself the day after, saying “No babalaz formed against me shall prosper.” No babalaz formed against me shall prosper pic.twitter.com/5bnaQfePTB — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) April 5, 2021

In the spirit of trying to undo the long weekend debauchery, we’ve listed a few natural solutions to the dreaded hangover.

Eggs

Eggs a good source of the amino acid cysteine, which helps to break down some of the toxic by-products of alcohol metabolism thought to contribute to hangovers. Eggs are also a great source of protein and fats that can help stabilise blood sugar levels. They’re also better start to our day than sugary cereal or pancakes with syrup.

Rehydration

One of the fastest way to push toxins out of your body is to ensure you’re properly hydrated. While water may seem like the obvious choice, a glass of tomato juice with a dash of cayenne pepper, sugar and lime helps to replenish electrolytes too.

Ginger

Picture Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

A cup of ginger tea the morning after a heavy night could be a cheap way of hitting two birds with one stone. You’ll be replenishing some of that much-needed water, and also getting an important shot of stomach-calming ginger.

Apple cider vinegar

Start your morning with one or two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar, diluted with warm water. The vinegar has a natural diuretic effect that can help combat morning-after fluid retention and help stabilise blood sugar levels, which can be shaky after a night of drinking.

Potassium-rich smoothie

Potassium is an essential mineral that the body requires for a variety of processes. It also helps banish nausea and dehydration. Blend a banana with a glass of water, a tablespoon of honey and a teaspoon of turmeric to create a hangover-fighting smoothie.

Healthy breakfast

Picture: Pexels

Eating is also vital, with alcohol consumption hitting your blood glucose levels hard. Granola with sliced fruit can give you a hit of natural sugars and also get you some valuable vitamins as a bonus.

Consume sugar while you’re drinking

Studies show that fructose may speed up alcohol metabolism, thus reducing the risk of a hangover. It’s important to eat sugar while you’re drinking, not before, since fructose metabolises quickly. Next time, try plain orange juice between cocktails.