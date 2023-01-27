Belly bloat is a frustrating part of life, but it is something almost every person has to deal with.
You may notice your stomach being softer and flatter when you wake up. Then, after a meal or two, your belly is firmer, feeling full and sticking out further than when you woke up.
While bloating is frustrating, it’s not considered a serious health condition. However, there are foods you can try to help relieve bloating.
Keep reading for the best foods to reduce bloating.
Pineapple
According to some research findings, pineapple can reduce colonic inflammation that may be causing you to bloat. It contains bromelain, which is a digestion-promoting enzyme. Packed with fibre and boasting a mild diuretic effect, choose this fruit to relieve water retention.
Ginger
Compounds in ginger can stimulate the body’s gut juices that aid in digestion to help reduce any bloating brought on by indigestion.
After a meal, steep a few slices of fresh ginger in hot water and drink it like tea. You can also add fresh ginger to smoothies and salad dressings, and powdered dried ginger can infuse oatmeal with a spicy zing.
Bananas
Studies show that, like avocados, bananas are one of the best foods to decrease bloating because they are high in potassium and fibre. This one-two punch helps to decrease belly bloat by – you guessed it – promoting bowel movements.
Green tea
Green tea is known for its benefits on our health, especially our metabolism. A good metabolism means better digestion. Frequent bloating may be a sign of bloating and can be reduced by drinking green tea.