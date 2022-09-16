Nutritious foods to eat that will sharpen your brain health, memory and focus

The brain is a very important organ. Following a healthy and well-balanced diet is good for you physically, and it is also beneficial for your brain health. Certain foods contain nutrients that help keep the brain healthy, including healthy fats, fibre, protein, vitamins, and antioxidants.

In this article, Dr. Sivuyile Madikana, Herbalife Nutrition NAB suggests a simple healthy nutritional regimen of lots of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains to consider in the journey to keep your brain sharper. “The recommendation is that we follow a simple healthy nutritional regimen of lots of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. There is no single magic wonder that we can use to prevent a decline in our cognitive ability as we age. “However, the right kinds of nutrients from the right foods will help protect the brain and improve memory, concentration, and overall brain health,” says Madikana.

Leafy green vegetables These are packed with lots of nutrients such as vitamin E, Vitamin K, and folate. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that protects the cells from free radical damage. Having leafy green vegetables has been shown to reduce cognitive decline. Some foods you can eat are broccoli, spinach, and a few others. Simply steam them or even pop them into a smoothie for your daily consumption.

Fatty fish Fatty fish is rich in omega-3, which are healthy unsaturated fats critical for brain development and function. These fatty acids have been associated with lowering the risk of heart disease and arthritis. A great source is salmon, which is a good source of protein as well. If you're not a fan of fish you can try other sources of Omega3 such as flaxseeds, and avocados or ask your doctor for Omega-3 supplements. Berries

Strawberries and blueberries provide the body with nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin K, and phytonutrients. University research has shown that a person who has two or more servings of strawberries and blueberries each week displays delayed memory decline by up to two-and-a-half years. Walnuts These nuts are a rich source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acid called ALA (alpha-linolenic acid). They are a great source of protein too. Walnut consumption has been shown to improve cognition, as well as lower blood pressure (which is good for the arteries and great for the brain as well).