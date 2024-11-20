Reality star Mercy Mogase on her inspiring vegan journey and the growth of plant-based living

In the ever-evolving arena of health and sustainability, few individuals inspire as much as Mercy Mogase, a former cast member of "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg." Beyond her past fame, she is carving a new path — one that emphasises healthy choices and compassionate living.

Mogase's gravitation towards veganism began as a modest commitment for Lent, a Christian observance lasting 40 days, where she sought to refine her eating habits. “I started just with Lent to become healthier and after 40 days I felt amazing and knew that I would be vegan for life. It has been almost 10 years and I’m loving it. “Honestly, it’s taught me so much about myself,” she shared in a recent interview with Independent Media Lifestyle.

Reality television star Mercy Mogase. Picture: Supplied Her approach to food, she explains, has shifted significantly. Currently, she focuses on a diet centred around whole, unprocessed plant foods. “Veganism means being more aware of what I eat and put into my body, as well as caring and learning more about animals,” said Mogase. She encourages others to incorporate plant-based meals into their diets.

“We can all make a difference even if it’s one plant-based meal per week.” Mogase has observed the significant health benefits of her vegan lifestyle, attributing her youthful appearance and energy levels to this dietary choice. “I feel so much younger; I have more natural energy, and my skin, hair, and nails are stronger and more radiant,” she shared.

With the rise of veganism gaining momentum, Mogase believes education plays a crucial role in this shift. “There’s more awareness, more role models from athletes to musicians, and more people embracing plant-based diets. As awareness grows, more individuals will make healthier choices,” she explained. View this post on Instagram A post shared by M E R C Y (@mercymogase) When asked about newer, food-oriented vegans, Mogase asserted that veganism is a personal choice. “It wouldn’t be fair to box veganism in one way because it would be harder for it to grow. Veganism should encourage people to make positive changes towards health, the environment, and animal welfare,” she advised. She believes that, as individuals become more aware, they will naturally gravitate toward their reasons for adopting the lifestyle.

A fitness enthusiast as well, Mogase dedicates her time to physical activities such as cardio and full-body strength workouts. “When I am not busy, I train six times a week for about an hour daily; when life gets hectic, I aim for three to four sessions a week,” she detailed. Alongside her fitness regime, she extends her passion for wellness to others through her coaching services.

“My coaching includes meal-prepping ideas, a meal plan based on your diet style, a workout plan, and a wellness evaluation to assess your fitness and nutrition,” she noted. Addressing common misconceptions, Mogase highlighted shared: “Most foods have protein, including vegetables.” She encouraged the inclusion of legumes and tofu to meet daily protein needs. She emphasised the need for a proper understanding of nutritional values in plant-based foods.

Beyond her past fame, reality television star Mercy Mogase is carving a new path—one that emphasises healthy choices and compassionate living. Picture: Supplied Despite the many benefits, Mogase acknowledges the challenges faced by vegans, particularly public ignorance about vegan diets and the absence of accommodating options at restaurants. She shared her experience, stating that often, vegans must prepare for dining out or social events by bringing their meal options. Throughout her journey, the support from family and friends has been invaluable.