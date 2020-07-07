RECIPE: Oat bean soup

Winter has arrived and with it, the increased risk of bad cholesterol. In addition to pulling out winter jerseys and boots to stay warm, many of us also tend to add more calories and fattier comfort foods to our diets during the colder months.

Coupled with less exercise, these behaviours could have a negative effect on cholesterol levels.

This is according to research conducted by the Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease, which revealed that cholesterol levels are at their worst during cold winter months. Studies also reveal vitamin D plays a contributing role in reducing bad cholesterol, and the fact that we get significantly less vitamin D in winter further contributes to the problem.





Kershnee Kallee, Marketing Manager at Jungle, says that we don’t need fork out heaps of cash to prepare our bodies for the winter season and reduce the risk of increased cholesterol during the winter months. Instead, consumers should look no further than their kitchen cupboards for natural and nutrient-rich products that can help improve cholesterol levels and protect the heart.





She explains, “One of the types of fibre found in Oats – Beta-Glucan - has been known to assist in reducing blood cholesterol levels. This type of natural, soluble fibre, as part of a diet low in saturated fat, can help reduce the risk of heart disease. The recommended daily intake of Beta-Glucan is 3g, of which 1,5g can be consumed through from a single serving on Jungle Oats.





“Jungle Oats has remained a staple in the homes of most South Africans predominantly due to its immense nutritional benefits. The versatility and affordability of Oats also means that consumers can easily incorporate this superfood into their daily meal plans.”





To help South Africans keep healthy and warm, Kallee shares this delicious recipe for a hearty homemade Oat Bean Soup. It only takes 10 minutes to prepare and is perfect for the whole family.



