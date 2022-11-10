Should we be eating blood type-based diets?

For a while, people believed that a diet should in fact depend on your blood type. A scientific study published in the Journal of Nutrition Dietetics found that persons with blood type A had a higher chance of developing heart disease, whereas people with blood type O have a lower risk.

According to naturopathic physician, Dr Peter D'Adamo, eating foods that are appropriate for your blood type will improve your health. Additionally, he believes that you will be less prone to develop health issues or store the food as fat. Bianca Tromp, Dietician for FUTURELIFE® describes eating for your blood type as a diet that consists of a list of foods that should be consumed regularly for each of the 4 blood groups —A, B, AB, and O — as well as a list of foods that should be avoided. However, unlike many quick-fix diets, there is no proof that the blood type diet is effective for promoting weight loss or better health.

Tromp told “IOL Lifestyle” that although many people experience weight loss while following the blood type diet, the reason for this weight loss can be attributed to the healthier eating behaviour encouraged by the diet, regardless of blood type. “To improve health and lower the risk of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, the blood-type diet advises individuals to eat according to their ABO blood group. However, blood type-based dietary patterns have not been evaluated for their impact on health outcomes.” Should we even worry about blood type?

She adds, “blood type does not need to be a factor when it comes to choosing a healthy diet and lifestyle”. “Focus on balanced eating, including plenty of fruits, vegetables, dairy, lean protein, and plant-based protein sources while avoiding processed meats, excessive sugar, and saturated fats for long-term weight loss and vitality.” Picture by Malidate Van/Pexels As with any diet, individuals may attempt this one in an effort to reduce their weight or for other health reasons.

People who have tried this diet have reported weight loss and decreased cholesterol. There is no proof that the diet’s fundamental hypothesis is what led to these outcomes, though. Similar to many other eating programmes, this one emphasises avoiding: * Processed foods

* Foods high in sugar * Simple carbohydrates What to consume while on the blood type A diet?

D'Adamo advises A-positive blood type dieters to follow an organic, vegetarian, or nearly vegetarian diet. Diet includes: * Soy protein found in tofu * Grains, such as spelt, hulled barley, and sprouted bread

* Nuts like walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and peanuts * Olive juice * Fruits, such as elderberries and blueberries

* Veggies, particularly dark, leafy greens like kale, Swiss chard, and spinach * Onions and garlic * Cold-water fish, including salmon and sardines.

Foods to avoid while on the blood type A diet: People with A-positive blood should avoid a very long list of foods. It consists of, but is not restricted to: * Beef

* Pork * Lamb * Animal milk

* Sweet potatoes, yams, and potatoes * A few veggies, like mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, cabbage, and eggplant. Foods to eat while on the Type O diet:

* Meat (particularly lean meat and seafood for weight loss) * Fish * Vegetables (noting that broccoli, spinach, and kelp are good for weight loss)

* Fruits * Olive oil Additionally, it is recommended to combine a blood type O diet with vigorous aerobic exercise, as well as to avoid wheat, corn, legumes, kidney beans, dairy, caffeine, and alcohol.