Should you start drinking baking soda to lose weight?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It’s a few weeks before spring, many people are doing and drinking anything that promises to get rid of the winter kilograms. The latest "miracle weight loss" ingredient can be found in your pantry: baking soda Some people suggest that diluting baking soda in water, apple cider vinegar, or lemon juice and drinking it on an empty stomach can help you easily shed excess weight. Others suggest that simply soaking in a baking soda bath will do the trick. But before you go on the hunt for these ingredients, it may be best to know a few things about drinking this mixture. May have minor, indirect effects on weight loss

One popular option is to mix baking soda with apple cider vinegar, a liquid that older research shows may help you feel less hungry.

However, according to a 2013 study on the Influence of the tolerability of vinegar as an oral source of short-chain fatty acids on appetite control and food intake, supporting apple cider vinegar’s weight loss effects are limited.

Increase performance

There is research that shows that baking soda can impact athletes’ performance. When athletes consumed baking soda 60 minutes before a lower-body strength-training session, they were able to complete more reps with less muscle fatigue than participants who consumed a placebo, according to research published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology.

Is it safe?

Self-treatment with baking soda can lead to severe metabolic alkalosis. A study published at National Library of Medicine found that consuming large amounts of baking soda can be risky, as it may cause metabolic acidosis, a life-threatening condition that occurs when your body is no longer able to control the pH of your blood.

It’s important to that you consult your doctor or a nutritionist before embarking or trying any drastic diet.