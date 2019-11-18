Simon Cowell says his vegan diet has made him a better father.
The 60-year-old media mogul has lost more than one and a half stone (about 3kg) since cutting animal products out of his diet and replacing his pints of beer for a low calorie version, and he’s now said the lifestyle change has given him more “energy”, which helps him when it comes to his five-year-old son Eric.
Speaking at the ITV Palooza, he said: “My memory’s better, my energy’s better. And when you’ve got a five year old you’ve got to be able to keep up with them because the minute they’re awake they’re all over the place. His energy is unbelievable.
“When he wakes up he’s like, ‘Daddy, daddy, daddy,’ and before he goes to sleep, ‘Daddy, daddy, daddy’. So I was conscious of the fact I have to keep up with him energy wise and someone recommended this as the way to go.
“I tried it and I stuck to it, it’s one of the easiest things I’ve ever done.”