Smashed and served on toast, they are a favourite of the millennial generation.
Avocados, however, could offer more than simply keeping up with the latest food fad.
A study has found that eating one a day could help keep middle-age spread at bay.
Those who regularly eat the fruit are less likely to become overweight or obese in the following decade than those who never touch them.
Researchers in California analysed data on more than 55 000 men and women aged over 30 whose health had been tracked for up to 11 years.