Sneaky ways to add extra hydration to your diet this winter

Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront’s Mixologist, Melrick Harrison says: “With our thirst not being as high as in the hotter months, we’ll have to be creative with new and enticing ways to keep hydrated.” He says in the winter, we tend to seek out foods and beverages high in nutrients such as vitamin C and vitamin D to boost our immunity. Oranges, nutrient-dense rooibos, and butternut squash, pumpkin, and carrots are excellent sources of these vitamins.

A touch of orange We can get plenty of nutrients and hydration from seasonal fruits and vegetables during the winter. Grapefruit, papayas, pumpkins, beetroot, and pineapples are all seasonal winter produce. These seasonal produce contain beta carotene, a pigment that gives fruits and vegetables their red and orange colour. In the body, beta-carotene converts into vitamin A (retinol). We need vitamin A for good vision and eye health, for a strong immune system, and for healthy skin and mucous membranes.

Foods that contain beta carotene are said to have antioxidant effects that help to cleanse the lungs and boost skin health. Carrots have a water content of about 86 – 95% and only 10% carbohydrates, so be mindful that sneaking in fruits and vegetables will boost your body’s hydration levels.

All-in-one remedies Fats, proteins and other nutrients help to keep our bodies strong and healthy. Meals and drinks that include as many of these nutrients as possible are all-in-one remedies for the added boost we require in the colder months. Melrick recommends adding beans, carrots, butternut and water to soups and for a fruity drink add avocado, oats, protein powder and fruits to smoothies. Drinks with a nutritious twist

“Getting creative with supplementing water intake with nutritious drinks is easy if you know what to look out for.” says Harrison. “Keep your intake of caffeine-rich drinks to two to three per day and opt for hot drinks like antioxidant rich rooibos and cocoa, an excellent source of magnesium, zinc, iron and copper.” Supplements like collagen can be added to hot or cold beverages. Collagen helps boost the suppleness of our skin and promotes water storage in our cells and as a plus, it won’t alter the taste of your drink.

Harrison's hydrating winter drink recipe includes antioxidant-rich ingredients like rooibos, ginger, vanilla, and spice. Melrick’s Winter Warmer INGREDIENTS

150ml boiling water 1 Rooibos teabag or any other favourite tea 60ml dry sherry

15ml winter’s spice agave syrup 3 – 4 dashes of aromatic bitters 1 tsp vanilla bean butter

METHOD In a large mug add the teabag and boiling water, allow it to steep for 5 minutes, remove the teabag and add all ingredients with the vanilla bean butter as the last ingredient. Add as desired with winter spices and drink while warm. Winter spice agave syrup

INGREDIENTS 250ml water 1 cinnamon stick

2 slices of ginger 3 star anise 3 cloves

3 whole allspice 250ml Agave nectar or honey METHOD

In a small saucepan add the cinnamon stick, whole allspice, ginger, star anise and cloves and water. Over medium-high heat, bring to a boil. Once it hits a boil, take off the heat. Stir in the Agave nectar. Allow it to cool, strain and decant into a bottle to refrigerate. When making the syrup you can substitute the chosen winter spices with any other. If Agave nectar is hard to find then use honey instead.

Vanilla Bean Butter INGREDIENTS 250g unsalted butter at room temperature

2 tsp vanilla paste ¼ tsp fine salt METHOD