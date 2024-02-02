Struggling to lose weight? Here are five possible reasons why

Whether you’ve just had a baby or simply let yourself go, it can be difficult to get back to your desired weight .

Weight-loss is something that many people struggle with.

Losing weight doesn’t always mean that you necessarily just want to be thin, but it could be for health reasons as well.

While there are many ways to shake off the kilos, sometimes you find it difficult to understand why you’re not dropping the weight as quickly as you expect to.

Sometimes you battle the bulge and don’t know why. Picture: Andres Ayrton / Pexels

Here’s a look at the possible reasons behind your struggle, as we attempt to shed light on the complexities of weight-loss journeys.