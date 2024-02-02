Struggling to lose weight? Here are five possible reasons why

Weight-loss is something that many people struggle with.
Whether you’ve just had a baby or simply let yourself go, it can be difficult to get back to your desired weight.
Losing weight doesn’t always mean that you necessarily just want to be thin, but it could be for health reasons as well.
While there are many ways to shake off the kilos, sometimes you find it difficult to understand why you’re not dropping the weight as quickly as you expect to.
Here’s a look at the possible reasons behind your struggle, as we attempt to shed light on the complexities of weight-loss journeys.
Emotional eating and stress
Emotional eating, commonly triggered by stress, anxiety, or depression, can hinder weight-loss efforts.
Many individuals turn to food as a source of comfort, leading to consuming excessive calories, even if they are not hungry.
Addressing emotional and mental wellbeing through stress management techniques can help overcome this obstacle.
Undiagnosed medical conditions
Certain medical conditions, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), hypothyroidism, or insulin resistance, can make weight- loss more challenging.
These conditions often affect hormonal balance, slowing down metabolism and altering the body’s ability to burn fat.
If weight-loss efforts are persistently ineffective, see a doctor to rule out any underlying medical issues.
Lack of consistency and patience
Weight-loss is a gradual process that requires patience and consistency.
It would be great if we could just lose weight overnight, but that simply isn’t possible.
Often, individuals may become discouraged and give up too quickly due to unrealistic expectations.
Incorporating sustainable lifestyle changes, setting achievable goals, and celebrating small victories can help maintain motivation, despite temporary setbacks.
Lack of physical activity
Due to technology increasingly dominating our daily lives, we move around far less than we should. Lack of physical activity obviously contributes to weight gain.
Insufficient exercise can result in a slower metabolism, making it harder to burn excess calories.
Incorporating regular physical activity, such as strength training, cardio exercises, and active hobbies, plays a vital role in overcoming this hurdle.
Calorie intake and food choices
What you eat plays an important role in your weight-loss journey.
One of the primary reasons individuals find it difficult to lose weight is an imbalance between calorie intake and the burning of fat through physical activities.
Additionally, unhealthy food choices high in processed sugars, unhealthy fats, and refined carbohydrates can sabotage weight-loss efforts.
