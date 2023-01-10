Struggling with post-holiday pesky sugar cravings? Here are some healthy hacks to beat them

Given that what we put into our bodies might affect our health for better or worse, we have become more conscientious as consumers. But since we overindulged more than usual over the holidays, we now have post-holiday sugar cravings.

Story continues below Advertisement

Maybe you created the habit of eating something sweet after meals, even if you didn't particularly crave it, and now it's an automatic habit. The fight against sugar cravings is a real one. It becomes especially difficult when you have a sweet tooth. A study on The Psychology of Food Cravings: the Role of Food Deprivation published by the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, University Hospital, LMU Munich, Munich in Germany, says experimental studies suggest that a short-term, selective food deprivation seems to increase cravings for the avoided foods. However, experimental studies also demonstrate that food cravings can be viewed as a conditioned response that can be unlearned. While the reasons for staying away from sweets may vary for different individuals — owing to diet restrictions or health concerns — the conscious battle with sugar cravings is ongoing. Your body craves sweets as a way of getting a QUICK spike of energy to support the digestive process.

There is consensus among research studies that we regularly crave foods that are high in calories, with chocolate and other foods containing chocolate being the most commonly craved, followed by other high-calorie sweet and savoury items like cake and ice cream. Furthermore, it has been demonstrated that cravings for low-calorie foods like fruits are also common. If you give in to this craving too frequently, you could be setting yourself up for several harmful health effects. However avoiding sugar altogether is not a good idea, especially when it comes to healthier alternatives, as denial frequently leads to increased binge eating. The best strategy to control your sugar craving is to choose naturally sweetened foods that will both satisfy your craving and keep you fuller for longer.

Story continues below Advertisement

Obesity and diabetes, as well as cardiovascular illnesses, poor oral health, cancer, metabolic syndrome, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes mellitus are just a few of the conditions that can be brought on by excessive sugar consumption, which is a serious health issue. Here are a few suggested healthy alternatives you could try to satisfy your cravings: Try educating yourself about the health risks involved.

Story continues below Advertisement

Picture by Jonathan Borba/Pexels. Try educating yourself about the health risks involved with different foods. Dark Chocolate: Consuming dark chocolate won't have any negative effects on your health. It's best to indulge in dark chocolate that has 70%, 85%, or 90% cocoa when a craving comes. However, limit your daily intake of these to a moderate level. Dates: Dates are a good source of fibre, potassium, and iron, all of which aid to increase energy. For an even tastier and crunchier snack, combine some almonds with a handful of dates. Sweet potatoes: Contain starch that is rich in fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium.