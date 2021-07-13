The best pre-workout foods

Knowing how to fuel your workout for the best results — preferably without getting a stitch — can be difficult and differs from person to person. While some people like to get up in the early morning and do a quick workout, this is not for everyone, and if you are working out midway through the day, then you are going to want to eat beforehand and pack in some pre-workout foods.

There are certain “best foods” to eat before working out that will help your body prepare, and which can maximise your efforts in the gym. While people have different nutritional requirements, these known foods – which are the perfect balance of fats, carbs and protein – can fuel your body, stave-off hunger, fight fatigue and even aid recovery. So what is a good pre workout snack? Try these to get maximum benefits ahead of your workout.

Plain Greek yoghurt with berries and granola Health experts reveal that the berries and granola provide quick-digesting carbs to fuel your workout, and the Greek yoghurt provides ample protein to prevent some of that muscle breakdown. It’s suggested you look for a granola that contains nuts, seeds, and wholesome carbs. Vegetable omelette