The foodless approach – are nutritional supplements a food solution? Dieticians warn to exercise caution

Ideally, our diets should include nourishing foods that meet our nutritional needs. However, more often than not, our dietary regimens do not meet the required nutritional requirements needed to maintain a healthy balance in our bodies. Many people might take supplements every day to increase their vitamin intake. But, in the majority of situations, dietary supplements should be taken when there is a vitamin deficiency and should never be used as a replacement for a healthy diet. In this article, dieticians unpack whether using dietary supplements is appropriate or inappropriate.

Story continues below Advertisement

The nutritional supplement and protein supplement markets are huge and ever-increasing. There’s a fringe movement towards making food less important in our lives with an argument that modern science and technology should move us away from our dependence on nature for our food and towards a ‘foodless’ future. Kgadi Moabelo Kgadi Moabelo, spokesperson for ADSA (Association for Dietetics in South Africa), says the role of supplements is to boost or complement the diet. They are not meant to replace food. “The current use of supplements is for disease prevention and treatment.” Moabelo reiterates that routine supplementation is sometimes necessary, especially in communities where food intake is mostly energy dense and offers lower amounts of vitamins and minerals.

He adds: “When we choose a variety of healthier food options and eat them in adequate amounts, it is likely that we won’t need to take supplements. But certain conditions such as advanced age, illness and recovery, vigorous levels of physical activities, as well as the quality of our current foods will most likely require supplementation.” Vitamins and minerals are best obtained through healthy food choices, which also provide fibre and fluids. Picture by Polina Tankilevitch/pexels. Vitamins and minerals are best obtained through healthy food choices, which also provide fibre and fluids. “In fact, a high intake of nutritional supplements may depict poor food choices,” highlights Moabelo.

Story continues below Advertisement

He continues by explaining that, in the ideal scenario, you should speak with a nutritionist or another health expert before choosing a nutrition supplement. If supplements are taken, monitoring is essential to prevent toxicity because this is a potential result, particularly when supplements are taken when they are not necessary. If you are feeling the need to boost your health and wellness through nutrition, then increase your intake of fresh vegetables and fruit, wholegrains, pulses, and legumes. Aim to make healthier food choices and enjoy balanced meals. Understanding Food and Mood

Story continues below Advertisement

There’s a growing interest in the impact of food on brain function and mental well-being. New studies are shining a light on how diet may impact common mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety. Retha Harmse, a registered dietician and spokesperson for the ADSA, claims that, in recent years, nutrition attention has shifted to mental health and emotional well-being. In line with this, the emerging concept of ‘Food and Mood’ she says it has sparked quite some interest not only in the foods which may affect mood but also in how our gut health or gut micro-biome affects mood.

When you don’t eat enough nutrient-rich foods, your body may lack vital vitamins and minerals, often affecting your energy, mood, and brain function. Some examples are a lack of selenium which may increase feelings of depression, and while low intake of iron leads to lethargy and fatigue. According to Harmse, you should try to obtain your vitamins and minerals by eating a healthy, balanced diet with lots of fruit and vegetables, but in some situations or for specific people, supplements may be helpful. For instance, iron supplements can benefit those with anaemia, and all women intending pregnant should take folic acid supplements. It's expected that studies on the effects of food on mood will increase in the coming years due to the increased attention being paid to improving mental health on a worldwide scale.