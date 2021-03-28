The ins and outs of green juice

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Why you should be drinking green juice or smoothie: a green beverage made from the juices of green vegetables. Ever tried a green smoothie or juice? Or are you still planning on trying it? Personally, I love my green beverage, it’s my go-to drink. But truth be told, it hasn't always been like that.

I think green beverages are an acquired taste.

You won’t like it the first time you try it but your palette grows to love it (trust me).

Given that green juice tends to taste bitter, most recipes add small quantities of fruit — which may or may not be green — to sweeten it and improve its overall palatability.

Popular fruit options include apples, berries, kiwi, lemons, oranges, and grapefruit.

Besides it being one of the biggest trends in health and wellness trends of the last decade: the drinks offer numerous health benefits, including improved digestion, weight loss, reduced inflammation, and boosted immunity.

Green juice floods your body with nutrients and hydration that are easily absorbed in your digestive system, especially when you drink it on an empty stomach.

So hop on the trend and make the most of these health benefits. Here is a recipe for you to try:

Equipment

Juicer or blender

Ingredients

1 stalk celery

1 bunch kale

2 apples

1 cucumber

Slice lemon peeled

Add ginger for flavour

Instructions

Juice or blend ingredients, mix together, pour over ice or blend with ice.