The reason why Nigella Lawson only lasted two weeks on a vegan diet
Nigella Lawson only managed two weeks of the vegan diet, and she says she “sees no point” in ditching animal products.
Talking to Sunday Times about her new book, Cook, Eat, Repeat, the television chef admitted: “I can’t be a vegetarian, even though I like vegetables. I don’t see the point.”
Lawson said she tried veganism but broke down due to her craving for eggs.
“I couldn’t be vegan, although I love vegetables. I don’t see the point in that, ”she said.
Lawson added: “I’m very happy I don’t eat that much meat, but I love it. I am also in a privileged position and get great salted beef or lamb, so I never like to lecture people. I felt very exhausted, and in any case, I am low on iron. So I needed it.”
The media personality said she wants to be able to eat “the right food” and believes that humans are made to eat meat.
She added: “I feel like we have teeth for meat, and therefore it is natural for us to want to eat it. I know vegans disagree with this argument, so I respect that position, but I feel I’m not ready.”
She later tweeted to clarify that she does, in fact, completely understand the point of veganism, adding: “I just want to say, concerning the quote published in the ST, I actually completely get the point of veganism, and while I admire those who can follow a vegan diet, I don’t see the point in making going vegan the only commendable change. I feel that encouraging more people to eat plant-based meals would have greater take-up, and would thus have a huge impact and benefit.”