The reason why Nigella Lawson only lasted two weeks on a vegan diet

Lawson said she tried veganism but broke down due to her craving for eggs. “I couldn’t be vegan, although I love vegetables. I don’t see the point in that, ”she said. Lawson added: “I’m very happy I don’t eat that much meat, but I love it. I am also in a privileged position and get great salted beef or lamb, so I never like to lecture people. I felt very exhausted, and in any case, I am low on iron. So I needed it.”