The rise of micro-meals: Is snacking replacing balanced meals?

In today’s fast-paced world, traditional eating habits are steadily changing. The notion of sitting down for three balanced meals a day is being challenged, particularly among younger generations. Increasingly, teens and young adults are reporting a shift toward frequent snacking or adopting micro-meal eating plans, which consist of consuming five or six small meals throughout the day.

But is this trend contributing to healthier lifestyles or is it sacrificing nutritional quality in the name of convenience? The shift to micro-meals and snacking The pressures of modern life, particularly for Gen Z and young adults under 27, have made it difficult to adhere to the traditional breakfast, lunch, and dinner routine.

With busy academic schedules, part-time jobs, and social commitments, many find it more practical to grab quick snacks or opt for smaller, more frequent meals. While this may seem like an efficient way to manage time, nutrition professionals are raising concerns about the quality of these meals and their long-term impact on health. Research suggests that frequent snacking often involves calorie-dense, low-nutrient foods such as chips, sweets, fizzy drinks, and energy bars.

While convenient, these highly processed options can lead to poor nutrition, weight gain, and other health issues. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global prevalence of obesity has tripled since 1975 and South Africa is no exception. With rising rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes in young adults, there is growing alarm over how modern eating patterns may be contributing to these trends.

Nutrients are essential for the body’s daily functioning and long-term health. Picture: Vanessa Loring/Pexels The importance of balanced nutrition Historically, the structure of three meals a day allowed individuals to plan balanced meals that provided sufficient energy, protein, vitamins and minerals. These nutrients are essential for the body’s daily functioning and long-term health. However, young adults who replace traditional meals with frequent snacking or micro-meals may miss out on these critical nutrients if their food choices are not carefully considered.

Registered Dietitian Aziwe Booi notes that “while the micro-meal eating plan isn’t necessarily considered better than three meals a day, it doesn’t have to be poor in nutritional quality.” Booi explains that small, frequent meals can actually improve blood sugar control, support digestion, and help maintain energy levels throughout the day — if they are well-balanced. This is particularly important for young adults who are under pressure to perform academically and physically, as poor nutrition can lead to decreased energy, focus and overall well-being.

Optimising micro-meals for better health Young adults should aim for three portions of dairy daily to meet their nutrient needs.Picture: Rahime Gül/Pexels For many parents, the challenge is finding ways to ensure their teens and young adults make healthier food choices, even if they prefer the convenience of micro-meals. The good news is that with some intentional planning, micro-meals can be both nutritious and satisfying.

One way to achieve this is by incorporating whole foods into micro-meals, such as whole grains, legumes, dairy, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Dairy in particular plays a crucial role in the diet of young adults, offering a range of essential nutrients that support overall health and development. Why dairy matters for young adults

Dairy products, such as milk, yoghurt, and cheese, are affordable and accessible sources of high-quality nutrition. For young adults, dairy is especially important for building strong bones, supporting muscle development, and maintaining overall health. According to Booi, “Young adults should aim for three portions of dairy daily to meet their nutrient needs.” This can be easily achieved by incorporating dairy into snacks and meals. A portion of dairy includes: 250 ml of milk, 200 ml of yoghurt or maas, and 40 g of cheese.

Dairy provides a unique combination of nutrients that are particularly beneficial for Gen Z: Calcium: Dairy is one of the best sources of calcium, a mineral essential for building strong bones. During young adulthood, calcium intake is critical for achieving peak bone mass, which helps reduce the risk of osteoporosis later in life. Protein: Dairy contains high-quality protein that supports muscle repair, growth, and maintenance. For young adults who are physically active or engaged in sports, protein is vital for recovery and sustained energy levels.

B Vitamins: Dairy is rich in B vitamins, including B12 and riboflavin, which are essential for brain health, energy metabolism, and maintaining mental focus throughout the day. Phosphorus, potassium and magnesium: These minerals, all found in dairy, support various bodily functions, including muscle contraction, nerve function and maintaining fluid balance. Deficiencies can lead to fatigue, weakness and impaired physical performance. Vitamin A and zinc: Dairy products provide vitamin A and zinc, which are important for immune function and skin health, helping young adults stay healthy and strong.

Simple swaps for healthier snacking To make healthier choices, young adults can easily incorporate dairy into their snacking routine. For example, instead of reaching for chips or a sugary snack, they can opt for a serving of yoghurt topped with fruit, nuts or seeds. Booi also suggests simple swaps like using yoghurt in place of mayonnaise in sandwiches or adding cheese to a salad for an extra boost of protein and calcium.