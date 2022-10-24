Google immediately returns 963 million results when you type in the word “diet”. Banting, keto, and paleo diets are all the rage as more people try extreme diets to look and feel better.

Story continues below Advertisement

These encourage consuming a lot of protein, which has a huge impact on how popular protein is. Can this macronutrient, however, actually aid in weight control? Sonal Ratan, a nutritionist at FutureLife, aids in our examination.

Because it controls your appetite and helps to maintain lean muscle mass, protein is important for weight management. Ratan clarifies how this operates: Breakfast with protein

Story continues below Advertisement

Studies conducted by Science News, an impartial, non-partisan source of news on the most recent advancements in science, medicine, and technology founded in 1921, have demonstrated that eating breakfast helps with long-term weight management, particularly if it contains protein. Protein and hormones that control weight According to the British Nutrition Foundation, eating more protein can aid in weight management by balancing our “fullness factor” or sense of satiety.

Story continues below Advertisement

You can feel content by consuming a lot of protein-rich foods, such as protein drinks (and therefore less hungry). Ratan says: “This occurs because when you eat, your body releases a hormone to quit eating, activating the body’s signs for both hunger and fullness.” The dietitian says: “Protein really provides greater satiety signals than its fellow macronutrients, fats and carbohydrates, meaning that it helps you ingest less calories.”

Thermic effect of protein If weight loss is a personal goal, you should know what TEF, or the thermic effect of food, is. This hypothesis that meals high in protein have been found to be a possible weight loss technique is supported by a study conducted by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information and published in the “National Library of Medicine”. The TEF is the quantity of energy required to digest and assimilate food. Thermic effects of different macronutrients vary, and protein has a bigger effect on body temperature (20 – 30%) than carbs (5 – 10%) and fats (0 – 3%).

“This indicates that in order to absorb calories, the process of digesting protein consumes more energy, which research concluded, can help with weight management,” Ratan says. Protein curbs cravings In addition to having a satiety effect, protein lowers the GI (glycemic index) of the foods consumed, which also helps to curb hunger cravings. Lower GI food helps us feel fuller for longer and gives us moderate, steady energy, Ratan says.

Research has found that eating 25% protein in your diet lowered cravings by 60% and cut back on late-night munching by 50%. To meet your daily protein requirements, find the perfect high-protein snack option.

When is enough protein enough? Your daily protein needs will vary depending on your exercise level, age, muscle mass, overall health, and nutritional objectives. It has been demonstrated that eating about 30% of your calories as protein will help you manage your weight. Aim for 1 – 1.2 g/kg of protein per day as an alternative. Remember to use lean protein sources to limit your overall fat consumption for weight management and good eating in general, Ratan says.