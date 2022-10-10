The world’s tiniest superfoods to include in your diet

It's possible that seeds are the world's smallest superfoods. To give a wealth of health advantages, they can be crushed, pureed, or added to delectable spreads.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Healthline, seeds are an essential food group that you should include in your diet since they can help with a variety of diseases and conditions, like blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels. Debbie Petitpain, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says, seeds are "little bundles of energy, protein, and nutrients." Most are great sources of fibre, which most people consume much too little of. Basil seeds

Basil seeds are potent in magnesium and iron. Also contains the recommended fibre intake, which is extremely beneficial to your gut health. The pectin in basil seeds has prebiotic properties that aid in the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. You can eat the seeds after soaking them in water overnight. You can use them as a garnish on your food. Home grown basil plant. l MARKUS SPISKE/UNSPLASH Pomegranate seeds The crimson seeds of the pomegranate, known as arils, are high in fibre and supply 40% of the daily required amount of vitamin C.

Story continues below Advertisement

Additionally, they contain heart-healthy polyphenol antioxidants, including flavonoids and anthocyanins that protect the body from oxidative stress and inflammation. Regular consumption of this improves your body's red blood cell count and blood circulation. It boosts metabolism and lessens weariness. Pomegranate seeds l THE MISCELLANISTA/UNSPLASH Hemp seeds Hemp seeds contain all 20 amino acids. Eating them in any form can aid in the recovery of people suffering from immune deficiency diseases. Assists in the maintenance of cardiovascular and immune system health.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hemp bud. l THIAGO PATRIOTA/UNSPLASH Flax seeds Dietary fibre in flax seeds reduces the rise in blood fats after meals and regulates appetite. The research found that flax seeds suppress appetite and support weight loss. High quantities of alpha-linolenic acid, a potent anti-inflammatory, are primarily responsible for flax seeds' health advantages. Assist in maintaining healthy bowel function.

Flax seeds. l AZEBAJIAN/FREEPIK Sunflower Sunflower seeds are high in vitamin E, which helps control blood pressure and diabetes. Sunflower seeds. l JCOMP/FREEPIK Coriander

Coriander is commonly used in food preparations, but drinking warm coriander water can help you overcome bad breath, and body odour, and detoxify your colon and liver while also reducing bloating and acidity. Grounded coriander seeds. l STOCKIMAGEFACTORY/FREEPIK Read the latest issue of IOL Health digital magazine here.