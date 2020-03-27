This is what you need to do to avoid gaining weight during lockdown

Being health requires effort and being intentional.





During the 21 days of lockdown, it's going to be very important to keep healthy food choices in mind to ensure that your gains and all your hard work do not go to waste.





Good nutrition and exercise often go hand in hand.





Exercise has been shown to improve your mood, as well as decrease feelings of depression, anxiety and stress. So when you plan your next few days, include good exercise and nutrition.





Making major changes to your diet at this time can seem very overwhelming. Instead of making big changes, it may be better to start with a few smaller ones like eating from a smaller plate, drinking water, and preparing food in a healthier way.





Eat from smaller plates





It has been proven that the size of your dinnerware can affect how much you eat.





Eating from a large plate can make your portion look smaller while eating from a small plate can make it look bigger.





Getting out your smaller plates can help you maintain your current diet.





By eating from smaller dinnerware, you can trick your brain into thinking that you’re eating more, making yourself less likely to overeat





Drink water





Drinking enough water is important for your health. If we do not stay hydrated, physical performance can suffer.





Many studies have shown that drinking water may benefit weight loss, weight maintenance and even slightly increase the number of calories you burn daily.





Other studies, ranging from children to the elderly, have shown that mild dehydration can impair mood, memory and brain performance.





Not drinking can create constipation is a common problem, characterized by infrequent bowel movements and difficulty passing stool and can trigger headaches and migraines.





Food preparation

The way you prepare your food can drastically change its effects on your health.





Grilling, broiling, frying and deep-frying are all popular methods of preparing meat and fish.





However, during these types of cooking methods, several potentially toxic compounds are formed, such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), advanced glycation end products (AGEs) and heterocyclic amines (HCAs) (36Trusted Source).





All of these compounds have been linked to several diseases, including cancer and heart disease.





During this time, minimize frying and deep-frying to keep healthy.







