TikTok brewing yet another weight loss hack called proffee

TikTok is no stranger to health hacks or any hack for that matter, however its best to take everything you see on the social media app with a bit of skepticism. The trend brewing on TikTok Proffee, is stirring up controversy among health experts.

So what exactly is proffee? It's a coffee and protein blend. #proffee has already received nearly 10 million views on the social media platform. Cold brew coffee (or espresso shots) and a premade protein drink are combined to create the popular TikTok trend known as "proffee." Combining the two yields a delicious beverage that contains protein as well as the caffeine kick, the best of both worlds.

Why are people drinking proffee? A few of the best known claimed advantages of proffee that are circulating are:

Offers enhanced performance, focus, and energy and an additional protein weight loss support. Despite conflicting opinions among health professionals, a 2019 study on the relationship between dietary protein intake and metabolic health and longevity published in the National Library of science, suggests that protein intake may improve both metabolic health and longevity. It's important to note though that no scientific studies have been done on profee.

Can proffee aid with weight loss? One of the most frequently discussed advantages of proffee is weight loss. Experts, on the other hand, advise people to proceed with caution. Protein drinks sometimes contain extra sugars or poor-quality, processed proteins that fall short of the natural proteins found in foods.

