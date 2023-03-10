Tiny, but dynamite! Eggs to the rescue for busy modern families

Eggs tick all these boxes: they’re quick and easy to prepare, they’re versatile and they’re nourishing. Most importantly, South Africans, medical practitioners, and the general public are now witnessing the impact of our current predicament as a country dealing with numerous economic issues, which is causing a shift in our dietary patterns.

Particularly in light of the fact that we are now among the most obese countries. Eggs are one of the most nutrient-dense foods available, according to the South African Poultry Association. They are high in protein, vitamins, and minerals while being low in unhealthy saturated fats, sugar, and salt (sodium). The average egg contains seven grams of protein, making eggs more cost-effective than other fresh protein sources. So much so that the International Egg Commission claims that eggs are currently the "most cost-effective way" for many people around the world to consume high-quality protein.

A different study on the health advantages of eggs by Michael J. Puglisi and Maria Luz Fernandez, which was published in the National Library of Medicine, National Centre for Biotechnological Information, claims that egg protein is highly digestible and a great source of essential amino acids, with the highest attainable protein digestibility-corrected amino acid score. Further, the study shows that egg protein can decrease malnutrition in underdeveloped countries, increase height in children, and prevent kwashiorkor. Moreover, it has been shown that egg protein helps maintain skeletal muscle health and protects against sarcopenia, the gradual loss of muscular mass, strength and function. Ageing is assumed to be the cause of the illness, which frequently affects the elderly population.

Also, egg protein can reduce appetite, resulting in a reduction in caloric intake from the next meal and weight loss. If you’re thinking of affordable protein for any time and any meal in between our load shedding saga, think eggs! The South African Poultry Association has created two super simple recipes that make the most of eggs, such as Egg and Onion Curry and Tuna Quiche Niçoise.

Egg and sliced onion curry This curry makes a quick and wholesome meal. Lentils or chickpeas can be added to bulk it up or stretch the leftovers for another meal. Egg & Sliced Onion Curry. Picture: The South African Poultry Association Serves 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Ingredients:

· 30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil · 2 large brown onions, sliced · 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

· 2cm fresh ginger peeled and grated · 30ml (2 tbsp) curry paste · 1 x 400g can tomato Passata or smooth tomato puree

· 1 x 400g can of coconut milk · 8 large eggs, hard boiled and peeled · Seasoning, to taste

· Fresh coriander, to garnish · Lemon wedges, to serve · Roti or rice, to serve

Method: In a frying pan, heat the olive oil and add the onion slices and sauté until softened, adding a splash of water if necessary to prevent catching on the bottom. Cook until lightly caramelised and golden brown, approximately 10 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the tomato and coconut milk and bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 10 minutes. Cut the eggs in half lengthwise and add to the curry, season and heat through for 2-3 minutes.

Garnish with chopped coriander and lemon wedges. Serve with roti for lunch or light supper with steamed rice. Tuna Quiche Niçoise

Tuna Quiche Niçoise. Picture: The South African Poultry Association Serves 4 Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients: 8 large eggs 30ml (2 tbsp) flour

150ml cream Seasoning, to taste 1 can tuna, drained

200g asparagus or broccoli, blanched 150g black olives (pitted) 200g tomatoes, chopped or cherry tomatoes, halved

30g basil, finely chopped Method: Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Whisk eggs, flour, and cream together with seasoning. In an ovenproof casserole dish place the tuna, chopped asparagus/broccoli, olives, tomatoes, and basil. Pour over the egg mixture and decorate with a few cocktail tomato halves and asparagus pieces (if using). Bake until set and golden, about 30-40 minutes. Serve hot or cold with a crisp green salad.