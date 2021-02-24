Unathi shares her secret to weight loss

Once in a while a singer and Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi posts a before and after picture of her weight loss journey. She says she does that because her fans request that. Recently, she posted a bikini image next to her before picture. Many fans praised her for the work she has put in. She says it has taken her 10 years to be sort of stable in this new and permanent look. “I have had to work for it. Every day I have had to choose my dreams and that comes with work. Wanting to be happy has meant I have had to wake up and work on my happiness. What cripples us at times is the fact that we want to be happy but we put others before us. You cannot give what you do not have. So fill yourself up first before you give to others.”

She also added that one of her secrets to keeping the kilos down, is dramatically reducing her sugar intake.

“I consciously chose to not add unnatural sugar to my diet and to only spoil myself with sweet things that I like once in a while.

I immediately started losing mass on my stomach and started ageing backwards. Sugar is one of the most addictive substances in the world. Some argue that it is the most addictive. It certainly is the most ageing substance in the world without a doubt.’’

Many fans shared the difficulty in letting go of the sugar and Unathi agreed it may be difficult but it is possible.

“I have a very strong sweet tooth which I inherited from my mother and have passed on to my daughter and I struggle with it sometimes. I was telling Zoleka Mandela last night that it is particularly problematic during my monthlies which is crazy. But I never stop trying to be my best and to make the best decisions for me.”

Thought I should share, try and reduce your sugar intake. It'll be hard in the beginning because you will have cravings but it’s worth it, said the star.