Under pressure: Tips for planning and preparing quick, healthy and affordable meals

Overweight, obesity, and high blood pressure are the main causes of cardiovascular disease. In general, South African diets tend to be high in salt, fat, and refined carbs but low in fresh fruit and vegetables. Lack of physical activity, alcohol consumption, and tobacco use are further contributing factors.

Story continues below Advertisement

Therefore, it's crucial that we improve our living patterns by choosing nutritious foods and engaging in daily exercise. According to Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO of The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa (HSFSA) and a collaborator on National Nutrition Week 2022, parents and other adults who are responsible for children must make an effort to shape their eating habits from an early age. Tobacco and alcoholic beverage consumption should be reduced or stopped, sugary cold drinks should be swapped out for fresh, clean water, and fresh produce should be chosen over salty or sweet snacks if a household is wanting to save costs.

Healthy eating doesn't have to be expensive, despite what many people believe. Making meals from scratch at home saves money compared to buying prepared foods or eating out, and it also enhances the likelihood that you'll choose nutritious foods. The following are highlighted by Carol Browne of the Nutrition Society of South Africa (NSSA): Budget Create a weekly or monthly menu plan that meets your budget, as well as a monthly food budget, and try your best to stick to it. To save time, pick straightforward recipes.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cook extra food whenever you can so you have leftovers for lunch or dinner the next day. Picture: Skitterphoto/Pexels Meal prep When you are on a tight budget, planning your menus and meal preparation helps to avoid food wastage. Don't throw away leftovers, and store food correctly to extend its shelf life. Menu plan

Story continues below Advertisement

Always utilise a shopping list that is based on your budget and menu plan when you go grocery shopping. Never purchase food while you are hungry. Savings Keep an eye out for specials, and if at all possible, purchase in quantity and share it with family or friends.

In season Pick a range of reasonably priced, in-season foods. Meat-free

At least once each week, you might want to include a meat-free day. Include dried beans, peas, lentils, and soy, which are great in salads, soups, stews, and curries, among other things. They can be used as a meat substitute, a meat extender, or an ingredient on their own because they are rich in plant protein. Daily diet

Include a variety of fruits and vegetables in your daily diet plan. Extra servings Cook extra food whenever you can so you have leftovers for lunch or dinner the next day. Extra servings that can be easily reheated for another meal should be frozen. This reduces food waste while saving you time and money on energy costs.

Save power To conserve energy, use the proper-sized pots and pans on the stove. Soup and stew pans can cook more quickly and with less energy use if the lid is kept on. Portion control

To prevent overeating, learn to regulate your portions. Steam To use fewer cooking oils and fats, employ methods like steaming, boiling, grilling, and baking as opposed to deep fat frying.

Herbs Instead of using salt to season your meal, use herbs and spices. Kid’s play