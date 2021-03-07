Vegan diet linked to poorer bone health?

London - People consuming vegan diet may have poorer bone health, suggested a new study.

In a new study, the bone health of vegans as well as people following a mixed-food diet was determined with an ultrasound measurement of the heel bone.

The findings showed that people following a vegan diet had lower ultrasound values compared to the other group, which indicates poorer bone health.

"A vegan diet is often considered health-conscious. However, our scientific findings indicate that a vegan diet does affect bone health," researcher Andreas Hensel from the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, said in a statement.

For the study, the team investigated a study that involved 72 men and women. The bone health of all participants was assessed at the heel bone using ultrasound measurements.