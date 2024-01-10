Veganuary: How to try a vegan diet on a tight budget

January is Veganuary month. Veganuary is a worldwide movement that encourages people to try a vegan lifestyle for the month.

Many people use this opportunity to learn about veganism, try new recipes, and experience the benefits of a vegan lifestyle. However, for some people, January can be financially challenging, and going vegan can be expensive. Here are tips on how you can try a vegan diet, even if you’re on a tight budget.

Plan your meals and make a list One of the most effective ways to stick to a budget is to plan your meals in advance. This allows you to choose affordable ingredients and prevent unnecessary purchases.

Take some time each week to create a meal plan and make a shopping list based on what you already have. This way, you'll avoid buying items you don't need and reduce food waste.

Plan meals in advance. Picture: Pexels Polina Zimmerman Embrace seasonal and local produce Seasonal produce is not only fresher and tastier, but it's also usually more affordable.

Farmers’ markets are great places to find local and seasonal fruits and vegetables at reasonable prices. Seasonal produce is fresher and tastier. Picture: Pexels Alina Lomilova

Opt for budget-friendly protein sources Protein is an essential part of a balanced vegan diet, and fortunately, there are plenty of affordable options available. Legumes like lentils, chickpeas, and beans are excellent sources of protein and can be used in various dishes, such as soups, stews, and salads.

Legumes like lentils, chickpeas, and beans are excellent sources of protein. Picture: Freepik fabrikasimf Cook from scratch

Preparing your meals from scratch is not only cost-effective; it also allows you to have full control over the ingredients you use. Avoiding processed vegan convenience foods and making your own sauces, dressings, and snacks will not only save you money but also improve the overall quality of your meals.

Buy frozen fruits and vegetables Frozen fruits and vegetables are a budget-friendly alternative to fresh produce, especially when certain items are out of season.

They retain their nutritional value and can be an excellent addition to smoothies, stir-fries, or soups. Utilise leftovers Don’t let leftovers go to waste! Get creative with repurposing them into new meals or turning them into tasty lunches.