Want to gain muscle? Try these food types

When it comes to muscle growth, your diet is just as important as the time you spend working out. Typically, people rely only on protein foods or shakes to increase muscle mass. But, experts say that in addition to eating high-protein foods, you also need a variety of other nutrients, such as carbohydrates, fibre, and healthy fats.

To help you get started on maintaining a balanced diet for muscle gain, here are some of the foods you can add to your daily diet: Starchy vegetables, oats and legumes Picture: Polina Tankilevitch Pexels Complex carbohydrates, such as starches, are slow to digest, providing you with continuous energy for longer. According to studies, carbohydrates also help regulate muscle glycogen repletion. Glycogen is a form of glucose that is stored for later use. When the body requires energy, glycogen sets in and acts as a fuel source.

Nuts, seeds, olive oil, and avocado During some types of exercises, your body relies on fat to supply energy to muscles. Focus on heart-healthy fats, such as nuts, seeds, olive oil, or avocados. Nuts contain vitamin E, an antioxidant that aids the prevention of free radical damage after a strenuous workout.

Tuna/ Fish Tuna is generally lean and low in fat. It has essential nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality protein, selenium, and Vitamin D. You can add tuna in sandwiches, salads or make tuna burger patties, to add variation to your meals.